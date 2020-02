JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A drama-documentary based on the city of Johnstown was released Wednesday night.

The film discusses how the once-bustling city now faces new issues like bullying, poverty, violence and drugs.

Vince Grassi, with Scintillate Films, started working on the project five years ago and is now is releasing it to the public.

The filmed can be viewed by clicking here and costs $1.99 with some of the proceeds going back into the community.