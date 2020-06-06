Johnstown community gathers for protest against racial injustice

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Demonstrations across the country continued today in light of the killing of George Floyd last week.

Johnstown was among the cities that continued demonstrations.

Protestors held an event in Central Park, calling for equality and justice.

The demonstration started shortly after noon — and the message was simple — change is needed.

Hundreds from Johnstown among others from places like Myrtle Beach, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh gathered downtown for a peaceful protest.

In between speakers , they took to the streets to march around town — peacefully preaching the need for change.

After videos of destruction and looting have surged through the internet — places like Petco boarded up their store and Walmart even closed early.

However protesters here in Johnstown had their minds set on something different.

“We gathered here today as a city, as a town, as loved ones…we gathered to show that we can be aggressive and angry without being violent,” said Kirsten Vazquez, an Organizer of the demonstration.

“We’re not like everybody else, we’re going to make a change and we’re going to do this the right way and that’s what we did here today,” added organizer Tee Jay Washington.

“They need to not just let this be a moment but a movement to get involved at the grassroot level and try and make changes here in Johnstown. We need to start locally, then statewide and then throughout the country,” added Jackie, who attended the protest.

State Police were in Johnstown earlier and so far there have not been any reported violent incidents.