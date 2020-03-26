Johnstown closes all city parks amid COVID-19 pandemic

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown officials have closed all city parks in an effort to keep people to continue social distancing.

Starting Thursday morning, March 26, officials report all parks are closed and it’s to include all equipment and shelters in the city.

Johnstown Police did later clarify that hiking in Stackhouse Park and walking the Roxbury Trail are permitted, however, the use of shelters, benches, equipment and large groups of people are not permitted.

As of this writing Thursday morning, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirms one case of Coronavirus in Cambria County.