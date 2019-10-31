Johnstown City Manager resigning

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown City Manager is resigning, according to Mayor Frank Janakovic.

The Mayor confirmed the news to WTAJ that George Hayfield has submitted a letter of resignation.

In August, Johnstown City Council filed a motion to fire Hayfield for:

Failure to comply with the terms of the July 1, 2018 executed employment agreement

Failure to comply with requirements of City of Johnstown home rule charter, Article VI, City Manager duties, financial procedures, administration of the budget

Failure to comply with requirements, including the enforcement and compliance with the administrative code of the City of Johnstown, ordinance no. 4654

Failure to comply with certain provisions contained in the codified ordinances of the City of Johnstown

Failure to comply with terms and conditions of the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas April 18, 2018 ordered stipulation of settlement and release and joint motion upon assuming the position of City Manager, Effective July 1, 2018

In January, members of council tried to have a special meeting to fire Hayfield, but only two members showed up, so the meeting was cancelled.

They say Hayfield broke the city’s Home Rule Charter when he went on vacation at the end of the year because he appointed an acting city manager without council’s prior approval.

Hayfield told WTAJ back in January that he went on vacation to the Poconos and Richmond at the end of 2018 to visit family over the holidays. Before he left, he told Mayor Frank Janakovic where he would be, left contact numbers, notified department heads and said that he would come back if there was an emergency. He also left Finance Director Robert Ritter in charge.

