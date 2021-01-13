Johnstown child care facility earns national accreditation renewal

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Learning Lamp Center for Children at the Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center (GJCTC) earned national accreditation Wednesday with near-perfect scores.

The center located in Richland Township first earned accreditation by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) in 2016. Accreditation, awarded for a five-year term, is a hallmark of quality for early learning programs.

“We have great staff, and they work hard to provide our families with the highest level of care and education,” said Erica Ponczek, director of child development and early learning at The Learning Lamp. “Renewing NAEYC accreditation is a way to show our commitment to the kids and families we serve.”

To earn accreditation, the center had to meet 10 standards, scoring at least 80 percent in each category. The standards include relationships, curriculum, teaching, assessment, health, teachers, families, community relationships, physical environment, and leadership and management.

During NAEYC’s visit, The Learning Lamp received scores of 100 percent in eight of 10 categories. NAEYC reviewers also conducted observations and looked at classroom portfolios put together by staff and program portfolios assembled by directors. The Learning Lamp received 95% for the completed portfolios.

“NAEYC accreditation has been the gold standard for excellence in the field of early childhood education since 1985,” explained Ponczek. “Families with children enrolled in NAEYC-accredited programs can be confident that their little ones are receiving the highest quality care and early education.”

More information about The Learning Lamp’s child care programs can be found by visiting thelearninglamp.org.