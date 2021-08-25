Johnstown car, motorcycle cruise to benefit area veterans

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An annual car and motorcycle cruise taking place in Johnstown will be donating their proceeds to local veterans.

The Johnstown Super Cruise Antique & Classic Car & Motorcycle Event on Saturday, Sept. 11 will be awarding all funds raised to the Laurel Highlands Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 364.

The cruise will occur at the Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship Church in Richland Township where a variety of quality vehicles will be on display including antiques, classics, tuners, rat rods, trucks, and motorcycles. Each registered vehicle will cost $5 and admission for public will be free.

The event will also feature basket raffles, door prizes, games, music, food, auto displays, and a K-9 dog demonstration.

The cruise will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 3 p.m. Additional information can be found on the events Facebook page.