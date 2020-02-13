Johnstown-Cambria County Airport receives grants for renovations

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown-Cambria County Aiport received a grant today to assist in the renovations of two hangars and office space.

Once completed, the space will be home to a charter jet company from Indiana that wants to move to the area.

Jim Loncella, Chairman with the airport authority, says the nearly $1.5 million grant could be a big boost for the economy.

“The actual operation can generate jobs in the field and has the potential for as many as 20 jobs in the field and increase revenue for the airport through fuel sales and also additional operations at the airport.”

Construction is expected to start within the next few months and be completed by the end of the year.