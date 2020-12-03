Johnstown Business to Aid in COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pfizer’s new vaccine would have to be kept at extremely cold temperatures when it’s being distributed. For many hospitals and pharmacies – purchasing a freezer to maintain these cool temps isn’t cost effective…and that’s where dry ice comes into play.

Our Morgan Koziar met with a company in Johnstown to talk with them about how they’re playing a key role for the vaccine’s distribution if it gets approval.

Dry ice is the frozen solid form of carbon dioxide that’s made at an extremely cold temperature of -109 degrees. It’s used for many different things and now it could play a vital role in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

“Several thousand pounds of dry ice a day – we have the capacity to provide a thousand pounds per hour,” says Ken Scott, branch manager of Roberts Oxygen.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will have to handled in extremely cold temps of -70 degrees – for some hospitals and pharmacies – storing it could be tough. “Not all facilities in the market that are going to distribute the vaccine have the capital funds for a subarctic freezer those facilities are only going to be needing this like once or twice dry ice is a cost effective solution for them to store it at their facility,” says Scott.

While they are getting a lot of inquiries and expecting more demand – they say it’s something they’re ready to tackle. “We can accommodate the walk in customer that needs 5 lbs of dry ice to the large corporate facility that may need 1,000 lbs of ice daily,” says Scott.

While most people know them for selling compressed gasses – they’re one of the few suppliers of dry ice in the area… “Dry ice has a lot of different applications, we’re just glad in this time of need that we have the capacity and ability to distribute and service the community,” says Scott.

Roberts Oxygen was also able to provide medical grade oxygen to hospitals throughout the pandemic, and now they’re adding another component of their business in the mix. they say they’re happy to serve the community and potential save a lot of lives.