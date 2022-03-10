CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An early morning fire Thursday has caused severe damage to a structure in Johnstown, though no injuries were reported.

According to Cambria County 911, the fire broke out around 3:20 a.m. at the 1900 block of Mary Grace Lane. When crews first arrived, the front part of the structure had heavy fire.

Johnstown Fire Department Chief Bob Statler said there are multiple structures joined within this building that share multiple hallways, which made it difficult for entry. They ended up writing off the initial building because the roof collapsed and tried to draw a line to stop the fire.

It’s reported the building had various uses over the years. Recently, it’s believed to be vacant and being used for storage, though officials aren’t directly sure at this point in time.

The fire marshall has been contacted, and an investigation will be conducted on the building.

Johnstown Fire Department, West Hills Fire Department, Richland Fire Department, West End EMS, 7th Ward EMS, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center Dart Medic and the Johnstown Police Department all responded.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Stick with WTAJ online and on-air as we continue to update the story when more information becomes available.