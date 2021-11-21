Johnstown Bridge rededicated to honor late veteran

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– The Haynes Street Bridge in Johnstown is officially being renamed and rededicated in honor of late veteran Harry M. Plows.

Plows is a Cambria County native who enlisted in the army in 1940 and served in World War II in multiple European countries. He was discharged from the Army in 1945 earning four military decorations.

Plows also played a major role in starting the Johnstown Veterans Day parade. Every November 11th, Plows would march along Main Street with his uniform. Once he was recognized by veteran and state representative, Ed Wojnaroski, it became a permanent parade.

His family along with state officials and veterans of the city gathered for a dedication ceremony. The half hour ceremony featured the remarks from multiple state officials and then concluded with a gun salute and playing of Taps.

Plow’s children, David Plows and Mary Lehman, received the dedication in his honor. Plows died in March 2019 and is interred at the Grandview Mausoleum.