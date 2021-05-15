Johnstown BMX holds Pennsylvania state qualifier

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One group is trying to grow the sport BMX in the community.

If you have not heard of it, BMX is off-road bike racing and the Johnstown BMX held a Pennsylvania state qualifier race Saturday.

This is just one of the 8 races that will be held in Pennsylvania, a competitor needs to go to at least five to go to finals.

Over 200 racers age 3 to 60 attended and one racer said this sport has taught him how to overcome his fears.

“You have to be brave to do it because there’s always that feeling that something could go wrong but you just have to overcome it,” Johnstown BMX racer Jacob Rogers said.

John Slovikosky has been riding since he was just 5 years old and now it’s his turn to give back.

“I had so many people helping me out as a kid I feel obligated to help them out and they look up to me like I looked up to the older people that I used to race,” Slovikosky said.

He adds this is about so much more than just racing.

“It’s a whole community, it’s a family actually, everyone here’s just so nice they help each other out, everyone here’s good friends, life long friends here,” Slovikosky said.

And the race track is hoping more people join their family.

“We’re really trying to make some traction in our local community to grow the sport in our area the tracks been here since 1982,” Johnstown BMX Assistant Track Operator Tony Luther said.

BMX Johnstown races every Thursday night through the summer, to join show up between 6 pm and 7 pm to register.