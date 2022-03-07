JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local bar and eatery is stepping up to help families in Ukraine by raising money during an evening fundraiser.

The Fifth Local Eatery & Alehouse at 1424 Scalp Ave in Johnstown will host the event beginning Monday at 4 p.m. and will help raise funds for the United Help Ukraine organization from the sales of two special vodka drinks. The establishment will also match all of the funds to double the donation to the relief effort.

“It’s difficult to see what’s happening,” Co-Owner Corey Crocco said. “We decided to stand with the people of Ukraine by raising money to help with medical aid and relief efforts.”

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

United Help Ukraine is a non-profit organization that distributes donations, food and medical supplies to Ukrainians affected by the ongoing Russian invasion of the country.

The fundraiser is expected to run until 11 p.m. Monday night.