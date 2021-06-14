Johnstown author wins national literary award for ‘Bullets and Bandages’

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Upper Yoder author earned the 2020 Bachelder-Coddington Literary Award for his latest book.

The award is presented annually since 1996 to the work that most significantly contributes to the knowledge of Gettysburg, according to a press release.

Author James “Jim” Gindlesperger’s book “Bullets and Bandages – the Aid Stations and Field Hospitals at Gettysburg” stood out as the truest to the award’s tradition.

“There are thousands of book and articles about the Battle of Gettysburg,” the release said. “They cover every aspect of that historic three-day battle. However, there is very little written about the human misery of the battle – how, where, when and why the wounded were cared for.”

It’s reported that Gindlesperger’s book has provided needed insight into that topic.

“His book is well researched and well written,” the release said. “The book also serves as an excellent guide to the locations of all the sites in and around Gettysburg that were used to treat wounded soldiers.”

Gindlesperger has received similar honors for his seven previous books, but he said none have been as prestigious as the Bachelder-Coddington Literary Award.

He credits his wife, Suzanne, for the idea behind the book. He said she also assisted in the research that took close to three years to complete.

“This is as much her award as it is mine,” Gindlesperger said in the release.

His book is available in most bookstores or on Amazon. Signed copies are also available by contacting him via email at civilwarbooks@gmail.com.