Johnstown Area Heritage Association receives $250,000 grant for flood museum

The aftermath of the flood that crashed through the city of Johnstown in 1889.

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 1889 Foundation announced a $250,000 grant to the Johnstown Area Heritage Association (JAHA) in support of the Johnstown Flood Museum Revitalization Project.

According to a release, the grant will fund renovations and exhibition upgrades at the museum, which is one of Johnstown’s most popular tourist attractions. It also helps JAHA unlock additional funding by completing a required match for a Redevelopment Assistance Capital Project grant of $500,000 as well as private foundation funding.

“Through its collaborative funding, 1889 Foundation helps organizations become stronger, more adaptive, innovative and better coordinated,” Susan Mann, president of 1889 Foundation, said.

The grant will support exhibitions such as “Voices of the Survivors,” which is based on firsthand survivor accounts as well as an interview with Dr. Victor Heiser, a medical doctor that survived the flood but lost his parents. He was later appointed assistant surgeon in the U.S. Public Health Service.

It will also support the creation of “The Flood in 3-D,” which allows visitors to take a virtual tour of Johnstown before and after the disaster.

“We are extraordinarily grateful to the 1889 Foundation for their support of the exhibition portion of our project,” Richard Burkert, JAHA president, said. “Today’s digital interactive technologies open up compelling ways for us to use our collections to tell the story of the flood to a whole new generation of Americans.

“The result will be unlike anything offered by a history museum in Pennsylvania.”