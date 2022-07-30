JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — An amateur baseball league is teaming up with Cambria County Backpack Project (CCBP) for a food drive in August.

The All American Amateur Baseball Association (AAABA) of Johnstown is holding its “Cram the Van” food drive at Sargent’s Stadium. Fans and guests can drop off packs of single-serve fruit cups to the CCBP van at the admission gate from Tuesday, Aug. 2 through Friday, Aug. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The CCBP says the food drive will make a lasting impact as “one in five children in Cambria County are hungry.” You can also make donations to the project on its website.

The food drive coincides with the 2022 AAABA Tournament, an all-amateur tournament from Monday, Aug. 1 through Saturday, Aug. 6 consisting of 16 teams from towns as close as Johnstown and as far as New Orleans, Louisiana. You can view a full list of the teams here.

CCBP is a partnership fund for the non-profit organization Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.