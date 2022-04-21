CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria Airport is receiving millions in federal funding for infrastructure project improvements.

The airport is receiving 4 million dollars in funding that will go towards the construction of a new hangar, office building, provide for apron development and build an intermodal connector road from Airport Road onto airport property on Fox Run Road.

“The importance of the John Murtha airport is that it is a vital component of commerce here in Johnstown, but not just in Johnstown, but in Cambria County, in Indiana county, and Bedford County,” congressman John Joyce (R-PA) said.

U.S. congressman Glenn Thompson pointed out that the project opens up access to 75 acres of undeveloped land.

“You know, these 75 acres are kind of isolated right now. They’re here, it’s a great opportunity, but quite frankly, with no access road, nothing’s going to develop.”

The road project will provide support to the economic development plans by providing an access point for fire and life safety to the airport runway, as well as freight connector access.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Thompson submitted the project as part of community directive spending.