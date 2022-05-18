JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)–The Cambria County airport received four proposals to take the place of Skywest Airlines, who announced they would not be continuing services.

The airline announced that it would be renewing its services back in March. The airline noted that the suspension was primarily due to the national pilot shortage.

These proposals come from four different air carriers costing between $2.7 million and $6.8 million. Those deals are either for two to four years. However, only three are mainly up for consideration.

Boutique Air would provide commuter services to Baltimore-Washington International Airport or Washington-Dulles Airport. Contour Airlines would provide services to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. Then, Southern Airways would offer services to Washington-Dulles Airport or Pittsburgh International Airport. According to Airport Manager Cory Cree, the final airline, Cool Air, did not have the authorization to provide services from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The proposals will now undergo discussion through the airport’s enplanement committee. Cree said they’d determine which airline would be the best for the community.

“Our primary goal is to maintain jet service to the community,” Cree said. “Then, pick the best jet service for the community based on providing that jet service. So, that’s the type of stuff we’re looking at when reviewing our proposals.”

Cree noted that the airport had increased the number of passengers during their time under an agreement with Skywest. That further lets the airport know that additional carriers are needed for the Johnstown community.

The committee must have recommendations submitted by June 24th to the U.S. DOT. From there, they will select the carrier for the airport. Once the carrier is selected, they’ll start services within 60 to 90 days.