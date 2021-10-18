Johnston sworn in as Assistant District Attorney in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Steven M. Johnston was officially sworn-in as an Assistant in the Office of the District Attorney of Clearfield County by President Judge Frederic J. Ammerman on Friday, Oct. 15.

As an Assistant District Attorney, Mr. Johnston will be handling a wide array of cases, including trials, plea negotiations, and appeals, District Attorney Ryan Sayers stated.

A Clearfield County native, Steven graduated from DuBois Area High School in 1995 and later attended the United States Military Academy at West Point, earning his undergraduate degree in Chemistry and a commission as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army in 1999.

During his tenure in the Army, Steven was deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004, and attained the rank of Captain before leaving the military to pursue a career in law. Steven earned his Juris Doctorate from William & Mary Law School in 2009 and began his legal career as a patent attorney, focusing his practice on patent, trademark, and copyright litigation matters.

In 2018, Steven returned to Clearfield County and accepted a position as an assistant public defender. As a public defender, Steven represented indigent clients in a variety of felony and misdemeanor cases, and handled numerous appeals to the Pennsylvania Superior and Commonwealth Courts.

“I am very pleased to have Steve join the District Attorney’s Office,” Sayers said. “There is no doubt that his experience and intelligence are assets to this Office, especially with the complex and ever-growing criminal caseload here in Clearfield County.”

He is admitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, the Eastern and Western Districts of Pennsylvania, and the Court of Appeals for Veterans’ Claims. Attorney Johnston lives in St. Mary’s with his wife, Dr. Alison Shufran, and their family.