Johnsonburg residents voice concerns over water quality at public meeting

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – More than a dozen community members showed up to voice concerns over recent water quality issues. Residents spoke up during the meeting about the issues they’ve had with their water. Some said their water has come out brown or yellow, others noting low, to no water pressure, one resident noted that after boiling her water it still was not clean. The common theme among all of them is that they want to change.

“Next time in town there’s a boil water notice. I want everyone in town to have bottled water,” said Melinda Bianconi, Johnsonburg resident.

In response to the resident’s concerns, the borough said these are all due to unforeseen breaks that happened in the past month. They added that they are looking into new plans for better flow and pressure. According to the municipal authority, they hope to have solved the issues of dirty water that plagued many residents over the past month and beyond with many saying they couldn’t bathe and had to buy bottled water.

But the issue of water was not just felt in homes across Johnsonburg the school district also felt its effects. The district had to enforce a two-hour delay twice in January, as well as cancel after-school activities an additional two times due to not having water.

“What we’re all trying to do is make sure that we don’t have something else in town impacting the educational process. And right now just in the last month, we’ve had that,” said Ryan Miller, a school board member at the Johnsonburg Area School District.

“Have a well over 100-year-old distribution system. And within that distribution system, there are issues. We’re aware of those issues, we’re trying to correct those issues as we can,” said Travis long, an engineer at the Johnsonburg Municipal Authority.

Residents also asked in the meeting what the cost would be to replace the whole system and the municipal authority estimated it would be in the $50-60 million range.