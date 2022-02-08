Johnsonburg residents concerned about towns water quality

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Johnsonburg residents have voiced their concerns over the quality of water in town after many have found brown water in their homes in the past few weeks. Multiple boil water notices have been put in effect already this year, which has hindered many residents day to day lives. Another concern is that while all of this is going on, Johnsonburg residents’ water bills have gone up as well.

Clean drinking water has been no sure thing. The most recent boil water notice came on January 25.

“There are people downtown that have water that’s coming out yellow, brown, all different colors. And it’s time for it to stop,” said Melinda Bianconi, a Johnsonburg resident. “should be able to reimburse us for the water that we have to boil. Give us drinking water… I mean, hand it out.”

In a statement released to WTAJ, the Johnsonburg municipal authority says it’s been working relentlessly to identify and address system issues. The full statement reads:

“The Johnsonburg Municipal Authority wishes to take a moment and address our customers relative to the ongoing interruptions and issues being experienced with the water system over the past several weeks. Please know we are sensitive to the issues and your expectations and have appreciated your patience, outreach, and questioning. We have been working relentlessly to identify and address system issues, despite what is being conveyed via the various media outlets. We wish to highlight several of the key elements that JMA and its partners have implemented over the past several months that are fundamental to the continued operations and overall improvements of your water system, and those that are working to address decades-old issues which have been at the forefront of your frustrations as of late. It is important to have a full understanding to help everyone better recognize the issues that have been plaguing the system and hindering the ability to provide uninterrupted supply. Most notable is the existence of a distribution system being over 100 years old that has been expanded upon creating stresses on the piping network, coupled with the simple aging process of materials and deposition of typical minerals within the pipes. Together these conditions have hindered the ability to fully convey the water in relation to demand, and subsequently affect conditions such as pressure, volume, and occasional aesthetics. When disruptions to the system occur, agitation to the interior of pipes can happen, and sometimes dislodges mineral buildup within the pipe, resulting in aesthetic issues, which are not specific only to Johnsonburg, but all water systems. Additional limitations of the pipe’s ability to convey the full amount of water are realized and negatively affect the flushing abilities of the line when such programs are implemented by JMA staff to reinstate water quality conditions. Continued efforts exist to address and work remains ongoing to improve the overall aged system. To date, the following items have been addressed: 1) August 13, 2021 the New East Branch Water Treatment Plant and appurtenances went online providing enhanced treatment and overall quality of water being delivered to the system, therein replace the 100+ year old Powers Run plant and 75+ year old Silver Creek plant; 2) Portions of the Distribution System have been replaced equating to approximately 10% of the overall system, with many areas being enlarged to address system deficiencies caused by undersized and/or aged lines; 3) installation of new pressure boosters stations installed at 6 locations to more effectively and efficiently sustain pressures within designated areas of the system; 4) Most recently, an additional 1,800 LF of larger diameter line has been installed by JMA to enhance the capacity of the distribution system’s main delivery arterial line, with the intent of addressing water supply and pressure issues; 5) Contracting with a leak detection company to perform system wide leak detection starting 1/24/2022, so as to identify any leaks and further work to reduce system issues; 6) Implementation of continued training/education to staff, active system maintenance programs, continued replacement planning, and information sharing with our customer base. Together these items have set the foundation for significant improvements to the system and should be quickly realized, especially with the most recent line replacement. We realize that the trust of the Authority has been questioned but understand JMA and its partners have painstakingly worked to address system issues that are hidden below ground and come with significant expenditures, which this Authority is ever mindful of. We sincerely thank you for your understanding and want to be transparent with our efforts to address system needs, regardless of public opinions.”

Posts in a Facebook group for Johnsonburg residents in recent days have stirred controversy about the water quality in town. Many of those residents plan to attend the town’s Wednesday water authority meeting to make their voices heard. That meeting is at 4 p.m. At the Johnsonburg Municipal Authority building.

“What are your goals to make everyone’s water acceptable to drink. So we don’t have to worry about dumping our ice, boiling our water in dumping our ice out,” Bianconi said.

Water distribution systems in town are more than 100 years old, according to the JMA, and Bianconi said the issue of quality has been an ongoing one.

“Something has to change, somebody has to do something. This can’t go on forever, Bianconi said.