Old Johnsonburg Hotel fire ruled as arson, suspect in custody

JOHNSONBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police have ruled the fire at the Old Johnsonburg Hotel as arson and they report a suspect is in custody.

The fire, that broke out on Dec. 30, was said to be intentionally started by the 30-year-old suspect who entered the abandoned building at 615 E. Center Street. The Johnsonburg Fire Department along with the State Police Fire Marshal investigated the remains of the building.

This isn’t the first time the building had been on fire. In previous years, crews had responded to put a fire out on the second floor of the structure. The building was abandoned for a number of years and was recently purchased by Dream Investments LLC., based in Pennsylvania.

Troopers report that while the suspect is in custody and they haven’t released a name, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information on the fire is asked to call PSP Ridgway at 814-776-6136.

