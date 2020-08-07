John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County County Airport recommends switching air carriers

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Board voted five to three this week to switch air carriers.

The airport currently uses the eight passenger plan, Boutique Air, which is based out of San Francisco.

Members voted to recommend Skywest Airlines which holds 50 passengers.

This is only a recommendation by the board and the switch would have to be approved by the Department of Transportation.

“We’re limited to that eight seats but if that morning flight could accommodate larger capacities then we might be able to see a rise in the enplanements to obtain the goal that we’re seeking,” said Chad Gontkovic, Airport Manager of the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport.

Gontkovic says more flights could increase the amount of funding they receive.

He says they have until August 19 to submit their recommendation and that a decision by the Department of Transportation should be made shortly after.