John Murtha-Johnstown Cambria County Airport receives more than $5 million in relief funding from F.A.A.

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Eleven airports in our region received nearly $10 million combined in relief funding from the Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration.

The John Murtha-Johnstown Cambria County Airport received $5,124,724 to help keep the airport afloat with the lack of air traffic.

The airport would normally see 13 to 15 passengers a day and now only see a couple a week, a 95% drop in flyers.

Airport officials say this money will go to helping out their seven full-time employees if they were to run into a financial problem and other various projects.

“This money could be used for debt service, we’d love to be in a better position. There’s also some aprons, taxiways and parking lots. Being able to go and replace those surfaces with new pavement, new concrete and new asphalt,” says Chad Gontkovic, Airport Manager for the John Murtha-Johnstown Cambria County Airport.

He says they’ve also taken steps to make sure the airport and other facilities are cleaner than ever for passengers.