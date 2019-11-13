John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport receives grants

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport received a $1.54 million grant to provide interior and exterior improvements to three hangars.

The three hangars will get replacement doors, new metal roofs and gutters along with updated H.V.A.C. systems.

The funds will also be used for removing and repaving the pavement in and around those hangars.

Nulton Aviation will be in charge of the renovations and after they are complete, the hangars will be used as an operations center for charter businesses and a charter aircraft maintenance facility.

Nulton Aviation C.E.O., Corbin Nulton, says it will be a lengthy process.

“We’d like to see it done within the next 12 months. Projects like this tend to overrun but we don’t see any reason we shouldn’t be able to start breaking ground maybe in the spring and then a year from that point it being complete.”

Nulton expects the completed project will bring more business to the airport.