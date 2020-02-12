John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Manager has big plans for the future

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Newly hired John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Manager, Chad Gontkovic, has big plans for the future.

“I’ve traveled all over the world, I’ve seen people do a lot more with a lot less and we do so little with so much,” says Gontkovic.

He says he’s excited by all that Johnstown has to offer travelers, but that there’s still room to grow.

Chad spent 16 years with the Air Force and is also the co-owner and founder of the popular Johnstown business, Coal Tubin.

He takes over as the number of flights out of the airport are at the highest they’ve been since 2012 in Cambria County.

Gontkovic says that has a lot to do with the entertainment, events and convenient transportation Johnstown offers to visitors.

“You know go to the symphony or go to a hockey game right after you get off the mountain from skiing or get off a class four river of kayaking. These are things that are really hard to replicate and people will travel to go do them.”

While Johnstown may seem small compared to cities like Pittsburgh or Philadelphia, he says there are advantages.

“You’re not having to fly into a city and then drive four hours to get to these amenities like in Johnstown, you can literally fly into the airport and drive ten minutes.”

He adds that more changes are in the works to continue improving the experience for travelers.

“One of the efforts that we’re trying to do is build a platform that you can book any and all experiences in the region while you book your plane ticket so for a day trip or an overnight trip everything can be booked from one spot.”