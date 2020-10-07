John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria Airport switching airline carrier

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Aiport will officially be switching airline carriers later this year after the Department of Transportation awarded Skywest the contract over Boutique Air.

Skywest will be given $3.5 million in federal funding per year to operate at the airport.

Boutique Air had been operating out of the airport since 2018 and has had daily flights to Baltimore and Pittsburgh. Skywest will now offer those flights to Chicago and Washington D.C.

During board meetings, some residents disagreed with stopping flights to Pittsburgh, but airport manager Chad Gontkovic says they performed studies showing most residents didn’t care.

“A lot of peopel in our area our driving to Pittsburgh so that drove a lot of our decision making to say hey while we do provide service to Pittsburgh, driving to Pittsburgh seems to be as convenient a lot of times is what people are choosing to do on their own.”

The Johnstown airport is set to switch over to Skywest on December 3.