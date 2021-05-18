John Deere Skidder sabotaged in Cambria County, police investigating

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said a John Deere Skidder in Dean Township was sabotaged, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

State police in Ebensburg said someone placed metal pellets in the engine of the machine that was logging on state game lands. The crime is estimated to have happened sometime between May 6 and 9.

The damage totals around $8,000, according to their press release.

Anyone with information is urged to contact state police.