JOB SEEKERS: Hiring fair to take place at Penn State in December

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Looking for a job? Head to the Bryce Jordan Center next month for a hiring fair hosted by Penn State Auxiliary & Business Services.

On Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., job seekers will be interviewed on the spot for full-time technical service and staff positions as well as part-time positions at Penn State University Park campus.

A full list of open positions can be found on Penn State’s career page on their website.

Other jobs available include food service workers, residence hall maintenance workers, hospitality and event workers, customer service representatives, various support positions and more.

Participants will be provided assistance in the application process, meaning it’s not necessary to apply prior to the event.

For more information, contact Eric Cox at emc17@psu.edu.