CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Job Fair will be held on May 3 at the 1st Summit Arena in downtown Johnstown.

The job fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and job seekers of all ages are encouraged to attend.

Participants will be able to get information on job search resources at no cost. Anyone attending looking for a job should bring their resume.

There will also be a job search preparation workshop from April 25-27 at the PA CareerLink of Cambria County from 1 to 2:30 p.m. You can register by calling CareerLink at 814-534-2500.