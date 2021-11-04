Job Fair to take place at Blue Knob resort

BLUE KNOB, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blue Knob All Seasons Resort in Claysburg will hold a Job Fair for all seasonal winter positions Saturday, Nov. 6 from Noon to 5 p.m. in the Summit Lodge.

Positions will include food & beverage staff, lift ticket and retail sales, rental shop attendants, lift operators, lift maintenance technicians, snow making crew, lodge maintenance, snow tubing park supervisor and attendants, ski/snowboard instructors and ski patrol.

During the Job Fair, prospective employees can talk to department heads and fill out an application. Some “on the spot” interviews will be conducted. Applications can also be downloaded and filled out in advance by going to the “Employment” page at www.blueknob.com.

Advance information can be obtained by emailing humanresources@blueknob.com.

The resort says that competitive wages vary by position and experience. Blue Knob employees also receive skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing privileges, discounts on food and items in the sports shop and 5 complimentary lift tickets or snow tubing passes for friends or family to be used throughout the season.