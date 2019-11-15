Job fair at Jaffa Shrine in December to help those needing work

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A job fair will be held at the Jaffa Shrine on December 17 hosted by PA CareerLink, Southern Alleghenies Workforce Development Board, Altoona Blair County Development Corporation, and Blair County Chamber of Commerce

There will be manufacturing companies, construction companies, and more.

The recent layoffs of Norfolk Southern workers have created an additional need for a venue to connect those workers with employers who have positions available that match those workers’ skills. This job fair is open to the public, but displaced Norfolk Southern workers will be allowed some initial, exclusive time with the employers.

Having a resume in hand is not required but can be helpful. If you need resume assistance, please contact the PA CareerLink® Blair County in advance of the job fair: 814-940-6201.

WHERE: Jaffa Shrine: 2200 Broad Ave., Altoona, PA 16601

WHEN/WHO: 10:00 AM – 10:30 AM: Veterans only

10:30 AM – 11:00 AM: Norfolk Southern workers & veterans only

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM: Open to the public

EMPLOYERS: Preference is being given to manufacturers and construction businesses, but there are some limited spaces available for other industries. For information contact Greg Crooks, 814-940-6219 or GCROOKS@PA.GOV