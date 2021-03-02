J&O Fireplaces: A look at over 4 decades of business

DUNCANSVILLE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — J & O Fireplaces in Duncansville is just one local business that is a proud sponsor of the 2021 WTAJ Virtual Home Show.

Joe Panaro started the business in 1976 by selling wood stoves.

“I bought a wood stove through a magazine for my own personal use,” Panaro explained. “I was so impressed with it I called the factory in Bloomsburg, Pa, and asked to be a dealer.”

A lot has changed over the years. Gas fireplaces and inserts have become the most popular and there are so many different options to choose from. You can pick something more traditional or a little more modern.



Joe Panaro, owner of J&O Fireplaces in Duncansville discusses his business that he started in 1976.

“It is a very marketable tool as far as selling a home,” Panaro said. “It is also peace of mind knowing I have the ambiance of a fire, plus I have the security of heat should I need it. So it is a happy compromise for everybody.”

Panaro can show you more than 50 different designs at his store. If nothing sticks out you can custom design everything.

A fireplace design option that can be found at J&O Fireplaces in Duncansville.

“We have a laptop computer where we set it all up on a screen and literally design your fireplace on the tv monitor before it even goes into your house,” Panaro told us.

Plus, J & O Fireplaces is a one-stop shop and will have your fireplace up and running in about 5 days.

“We build all of this ourselves and let you decide how your home is going to look before we even put it in,” Panaro said. “So we install the fireplaces, we do the stonework, we do the mantels.”

J & O Fireplaces is located at 1604 Old Rte.22, Duncansville, PA 16635.

Operating hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays are available by appointment.

They can be reached by calling 814-696-0760.