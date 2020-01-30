Jiu Jitsu gym to hold Parent’s Night Out

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– REAKT Brazilian Jiu Jitsu gym in DuBois is holding an event for kids to have fun while parents enjoy an evening out.

REAKT is teaming up with the DuBois Police Department for Parents Night Out on February 15.

Kids age 4 to 14 can come learn about jiu jitsu, play some games, watch a movie and have some pizza.

Dubois police will also be there to show off their cars and teach kids about their jobs.

“It just gives the parents some time to spend together while their kids get to come in and have some physical activity and have an event where they can have fun while they’re also being watched over,” REAKT co-owner Lance Thompson said.

The night goes from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Registration is $25 per child until January 31. It goes up to $35 from February 1-15.

To find out more and to register, click here.