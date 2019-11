ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Jimmy John’s will be opening a location in Altoona in December.

The location will be in The Shoppes at Pleasant Valley, next to Pizza Hut.

The restaurant will offer walk-in, drive-thru, delivery, and catering, according to a person WTAJ contacted from the restaurant.

The new location is expected to open on December 3.

Currently, the location closest to Altoona is on East College Ave. in State College.