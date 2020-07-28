Jethro’s restaurant closes after employee tests COVID-19 positive

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Jethro’s Altoona announced on social media that they will be temporarily closing their location after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Jethro’s will take an abundance of caution and clean the building after the employee’s test came back positive. They state that the employee has not been in the building since July 18, 2020.

They posted to their Facebook Tuesday afternoon that any employee that was in close contact with that individual is getting a COVID-19 test as well.

They did not mention a date for re-opening, but you can follow them on Facebook for updates.