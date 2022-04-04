CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Jerry Sandusky has filed a petition in federal court asking for a new trial after citing numerous issues with his original trial in 2012.

Sandusky is claiming a number of issues including ineffective counsel, improper comments by the prosecutor during closing arguments, failure of the judge to instruct the jury that Sandusky was under no obligation to testify and the fact his due process right to a fair trial was violated because of pre-trial publicity.

Notably, the appeal reads that the prosecutor stated numerous times that Jerry himself would testify and the jury was never instructed that Sandusky did not have to testify and no adverse inference could be drawn from his failure to testify. Following the advice of his legal counsel, Sandusky did not testify at his own trial.

The appeal claims the prosecutor later contradicted himself further by saying they had “overwhelming evidence against Mr. Sandusky,” in their opening statement, then stated the evidence was scant in the closing arguments

The petition also argues the court violated his due process rights and deprived him of his right to effective assistance of counsel by denying him a trial continuance and that his Sixth Amendment right to effective assistance of trial was violated when the court forced him to go to trial with “admittedly unprepared, ineffective, and ethically conflicted counsel.”

Further into the petition, claims of a prejudiced jury were made saying that two of the jurors said they weren’t certain they could put aside everything they had already seen and heard through local and national media about Sandusky and the jury was therefore no longer impartial.

Sandusky also argues that evidence that could have impeached the prosecution’s witnesses was withheld. He also argues that the case should have been moved out of Centre County and the trial should have been delayed when his attorneys tried to withdraw the day before the trial was to start.

In 2012, Sandusky was found guilty to 45 of 48 charges. In 2019, he filed for a new trial. He was issued a resentencing, but not a new trial. That even didn’t change much as he was sentenced again to 30 to 60 years.

