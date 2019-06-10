Jehovah Witness’ Annual Convention focuses on love

Jehovah Witness’ Annual Convention in Johnstown started Friday at the First Summit Arena.

This year’s theme is Love Never Fails.

The convention is open to the public and the group is expecting thousands of people to attend.

One local member says this year’s convention is about learning how to show love for others.

The purpose of this is to help us to see ways in which we can display love in our everyday life. Love in the family, love with our neighbors, love with the world in general because we really believe that love never fails.“ -Spokesman Todd Kravits

The convention is free and will continue through the next three weekends.