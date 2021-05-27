Jefferson County man evicted, threatens to murder landlord

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said a man is being charged with terroristic threats after he threatened to kill his landlord.

The Jefferson County Sheriff Department was serving an eviction on Michael Leroy McClure, 55, of Punxsutawney, who owed rent from the past three years, according to the criminal complaint.

Deputies told state police that as they ordered McClure out of the home, he went up to the landlord and said he was “going to murder her and smash her brains in.” He also pointed at a witness and said, “I will murder you. You are done,” the complaint said.

The landlord told police she is in fear for her life and believes McClure will come to her home and harm her.

McClure was not jailed, and he had his preliminary hearing yesterday.