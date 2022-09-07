JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Punxsutawney woman is giving back to U.S. military members who served and sacrificed.

Cheryl Bottenhorn has been distributing challenger coins to veterans and veterans’ families. The emotion and gratitude of the situation is what Bottenhorn is holding onto.

“Seeing some of the veteran’s expressions some will cry, some will hug you, some will tell their horror stories from when they served,” Bottenhorn said.

She started doing this two years ago and has created a foundation out of it. The foundation is called Challenge Coins for Veterans. Donation spots can be found around the area of Punxsutawney. All proceeds go to buying coins for the veterans.

“I hand these challenge coins to all veterans who have served or are serving or some who had a loved one who passed they can also get one and they are all free. All branches of service, POWS and missing in action and if they were wounded and have a purple heart,” she said.

Cheryl’s mission is to make sure every veteran is thanked and respected for serving.

“Just a WWII Vet hugged me and telling me thank you for the service and I’ve also had some Vietnam and Korean ones that when they came home they were literally spit on and they served so they’re happy someone cared and thought,” she said.

So far Cheryl has delivered and handed out over 1500 coins.

“Then they’re handed out to veterans I even send them out to all over. I’ve sent to Alaska, Hawaii, and California all over so far,” she said.