JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman is facing a slew of child endangerment charges after she allegedly overdosed on heroin while her five children were at the residence.

State police said that on Feb. 12, Randilyn Farster, 34, of Big Run was found unresponsive by one of her children at the residence located at the 400 block of East Main Street. Police then interviewed Farster after she was treated by first responders. She admitted to using a “small amount.”

Police reportedly found three wax baggies of suspected heroin, an uncapped syringe with suspected heroin residue, and drug paraphernalia in a location that would be easy for any of Farster’s five children to access it.

Farster faces numerous felony charges of endangering the welfare of children along with additional charges. She awaits a preliminary hearing set for May 24.