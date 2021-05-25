Jefferson County school wins Civic Engagement Award

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa — A Jefferson County school is one of 27 high schools in 18 counties in Pennsylvania to win the Governor’s Civic Engagement Award for the 2020-21 school year.

Brockway Jr/Sr High School in Brockway, Pa. were also one of only 12 to win the gold level award.

Nearly 70 schools participated in the program and registered to vote 2,741 eligible students.

“Congratulations to the schools and individual students who won this prestigious award. This year’s winners deserve extra credit for conducting their civic engagement efforts during a pandemic when many schools were operating virtually,” Acting Secretary of State Veronica W. Degraffenreid said. “Through their focus and passion, they demonstrated that nothing can interrupt the democratic process in our commonwealth.”

The GCEA program, now in its fourth year, encourages Pennsylvania high school students to participate in elections by voting, organizing voter registration drives and volunteering as poll workers. Students are eligible to register to vote if they are 18 years of age or will turn 18 on or before the date of the next primary, special, municipal, or general election.

Additionally, 30 students from three counties won individual Student Poll Worker Awards. They were nominated by educators at their high schools for their service as poll workers for the 2020 presidential election and for being leaders in student voter registration.

“Intentional dialogues allow for PA students to pose questions and play a role in developing solutions aimed at creating positive change in their communities,” said Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega. “I applaud our high school students for promoting and encouraging their peers on the importance of civic engagement in their communities.”

The winners received their awards today at a virtual ceremony.

Twelve schools earned Gold Level Awards for registering to vote at least 85 percent of their eligible students. Northwest Area Junior/Senior High School in Luzerne County won a Gold Level Award for the fourth year in a row.

Fifteen schools earned Silver Level Awards for registering to vote between 65 percent and 84 percent of their eligible students.

County School Name Award Allegheny City Charter High School Silver Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts 6-12 Silver Berks Conrad Weiser High School Gold Chester Conestoga High School Silver Cumberland Boiling Springs High School Gold Carlisle High School Silver Dauphin Middletown Area High School Silver Elk St. Marys Area High School Silver Erie Fort LeBoeuf High School Silver Franklin Fannett-Metal High School Gold Indiana United Junior/Senior High School Gold Jefferson/Elk Brockway Junior/Senior High School Gold Lawrence Union Area High School Gold Lehigh Building 21 High School Allentown Silver Luzerne Northwest Area Junior/Senior High School Gold Monroe Stroudsburg High School Silver Northampton Moravian Academy Silver Philadelphia Central High School Gold Community Academy of Philadelphia Charter School Silver Friends Select School Gold J.R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School Gold Murrell Dobbins CTE High School Gold Parkway Northwest High School for Peace and Justice Gold William W. Bodine High School for International Affairs Silver Washington Trinity High School Silver York Red Lion Area Senior High School Silver Statewide PA Virtual Charter School Silver