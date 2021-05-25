Jefferson County school wins Civic Engagement Award

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa — A Jefferson County school is one of 27 high schools in 18 counties in Pennsylvania to win the Governor’s Civic Engagement Award for the 2020-21 school year.
Brockway Jr/Sr High School in Brockway, Pa. were also one of only 12 to win the gold level award.
Nearly 70 schools participated in the program and registered to vote 2,741 eligible students.
“Congratulations to the schools and individual students who won this prestigious award. This year’s winners deserve extra credit for conducting their civic engagement efforts during a pandemic when many schools were operating virtually,” Acting Secretary of State Veronica W. Degraffenreid said. “Through their focus and passion, they demonstrated that nothing can interrupt the democratic process in our commonwealth.”
The GCEA program, now in its fourth year, encourages Pennsylvania high school students to participate in elections by voting, organizing voter registration drives and volunteering as poll workers. Students are eligible to register to vote if they are 18 years of age or will turn 18 on or before the date of the next primary, special, municipal, or general election.
Additionally, 30 students from three counties won individual Student Poll Worker Awards. They were nominated by educators at their high schools for their service as poll workers for the 2020 presidential election and for being leaders in student voter registration.
“Intentional dialogues allow for PA students to pose questions and play a role in developing solutions aimed at creating positive change in their communities,” said Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega. “I applaud our high school students for promoting and encouraging their peers on the importance of civic engagement in their communities.”
The winners received their awards today at a virtual ceremony.
Twelve schools earned Gold Level Awards for registering to vote at least 85 percent of their eligible students. Northwest Area Junior/Senior High School in Luzerne County won a Gold Level Award for the fourth year in a row.
Fifteen schools earned Silver Level Awards for registering to vote between 65 percent and 84 percent of their eligible students.
|County
|School Name
|Award
|Allegheny
|City Charter High School
|Silver
|Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts 6-12
|Silver
|Berks
|Conrad Weiser High School
|Gold
|Chester
|Conestoga High School
|Silver
|Cumberland
|Boiling Springs High School
|Gold
|Carlisle High School
|Silver
|Dauphin
|Middletown Area High School
|Silver
|Elk
|St. Marys Area High School
|Silver
|Erie
|Fort LeBoeuf High School
|Silver
|Franklin
|Fannett-Metal High School
|Gold
|Indiana
|United Junior/Senior High School
|Gold
|Jefferson/Elk
|Brockway Junior/Senior High School
|Gold
|Lawrence
|Union Area High School
|Gold
|Lehigh
|Building 21 High School Allentown
|Silver
|Luzerne
|Northwest Area Junior/Senior High School
|Gold
|Monroe
|Stroudsburg High School
|Silver
|Northampton
|Moravian Academy
|Silver
|Philadelphia
|Central High School
|Gold
|Community Academy of Philadelphia Charter School
|Silver
|Friends Select School
|Gold
|J.R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School
|Gold
|Murrell Dobbins CTE High School
|Gold
|Parkway Northwest High School for Peace and Justice
|Gold
|William W. Bodine High School for International Affairs
|Silver
|Washington
|Trinity High School
|Silver
|York
|Red Lion Area Senior High School
|Silver
|Statewide
|PA Virtual Charter School
|Silver
