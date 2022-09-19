JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Rep. Brian Smith (R-Jefferson/Indiana) will host his annual senior expo in Punxsutawney.

The expo will take place on Friday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Punxsutawney First Church of God, 23 Skyview Drive.

Approximately 25 exhibitors from local, county, state and federal agencies; medical organizations and other senior-focused organizations will be on hand to share their expertise and information about the wide variety of programs, services and issues important to seniors.

Free blood pressure screenings will be provided by Jefferson County EMS. Mulberry Healthcare will be offering Glaucoma testing.

“Helping area seniors, individuals with disabilities as well as their families or personal caregivers connect with specialized resources to assist them in enjoying a greater quality of life is always a top priority,” Smith said. “This event promises something for everyone – free admission, health screenings, door prizes and light refreshments. Join us for a day of fun, food and fellowship!”

For more information, please contact Smith’s Brookville district office at 814-849-8008.