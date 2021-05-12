Jefferson County receives $2.7M for water system improvements

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced that more than $5.4 million in Community Block Grant Development (CDBG) has been set aside for five Pennsylvania communities, including more than $2.7 million to Jefferson County.

The funding will help the communities update existing water and/or sewer systems, helping to improve the quality of life for residents in Butler, Fayette, Indiana, Jefferson, and Potter counties.

“The projects approved today will provide a significant benefit to residents across the commonwealth, helping them keep their waterways clean, receive access to drinkable water, and protect public health and safety,” said Gov. Wolf. “Water and sewer systems are often things that we overlook and take for granted but are a necessity for a good quality of life, and these improvements will preserve the wellbeing of our communities and environment.”

$2,755,275 will go to Jefferson County to support the Henderson Township Municipal Authority (HTMA) in a water system improvement project to replace the existing water distribution lines within the system to reduce extensive water loss and construct an elevated water storage tank to increase system water pressure and provide fire protection throughout the community. The existing waterlines, constructed of thin single wall plastic, have been in place for nearly 50 years and have deteriorated into extremely poor condition. This project will support 110 residential and six commercial connections.

The following projects were also included in the most recent block of CDBG funding approvals:

$1 million to Butler County to assist with the construction of a new sewer system in the Village of Boyers. The township must build a new system to handle the sewage needs of the Boyers area residents, including 24 homes on the old sewer system, 72 homes currently using on-lot systems and approximately 15 businesses in the area that must connect to the new system. A recirculating sand filter system will replace the current system.

$860,000 to Fayette County to install a new sewer line to serve the residents of West Leisenring and connect to an existing public sanitary sewer system owned and operated by the North Union Township Municipal Services Authority. The project will involve the installation of approximately 3,398 linear feet of low-pressure sanitary line, cleanouts, valves, and grinder pumps. Once the system is in place, the streets in the village will be reconstructed, benefitting nearly 50 households. The township will also provide financial assistance to low- and moderate-income households to install lateral connections from the public curb on private property to the residents for connection to the system.

$230,000 to Indiana County to provide public water service to residents of the Metz Road area in White Township. The 31 occupied households in this area currently have private wells producing water that is undrinkable and/or an insufficient quantity to support daily living. The project will be conducted in three phases, with one of the phases funded through CDBG. That phase will construct 5,200 linear feet of water line from the beginning of Metz Road to the intersection of Ferguson Road, providing water service to 13 households.

$1 million to Potter County to complete a water/sewer improvement project in Galeton Borough. The Galeton Borough Authority Wastewater Treatment Plant was initially constructed in 1986 and needs significant rehabilitation. Currently, this plant provides wastewater and storm-water services to 528 families. The treatment plant has an old sludge holding tank which lacks the ability to properly store waste solids, resulting in these solids building up in the wastewater treatment units and washing out in Pine Creek during high flow-wet weather events. This has negatively impacted the water quality of Pine Creek and could subject concentrations of harmful bacteria in the stream.

CDBG funds enable communities to effectively address local community development needs by providing federal funds to develop viable communities through the provision of modest housing and a suitable living environment. Funds are also used to expand economic opportunities geared to low-and moderate-income individuals and to improve infrastructure critical to community health and welfare.