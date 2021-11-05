Jefferson County man sentenced up to 80 years on child sex crimes

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett released a statement Friday that a Reynoldsville man was sentenced and declared a “sexually violent predator” under Megan’s Law.

Michael Scott Zernell, 54, was found guilty of:

Criminal attempt to commit statutory sexual assault

Two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child under 13

Aggravated indecent assault of a child under 13

Three counts of indecent assault

Six child pornography offenses

Three counts of criminal use of a communication facility

Three counts of invasion of privacy.

Additionally, Zernell was convicted of six counts of aggravated assault and eluding state police who were pursuing him.

On Nov. 4, Zernell received an aggregate sentence of 37.5 to 80 years in prison, according to Burkett. He will not be eligible for parole until he’s in his 90s.

“We are very pleased with his sentence,” Burkett said. “Judge [John] Foradora holds criminals accountable, especially ones who prey on children. He will never again victimize a vulnerable young girl.”

Burkett thanked former Reynoldsville Police Chief Troy Bell as well as the team of professionals in his office that helped bring Zernell to justice.