Jefferson County man sentenced to 15-30 years in prison for killing roommate

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Jefferson County man will spend 15-30 years in prison for killing his roommate on May 10, 2020.

65-year-old William Joseph Sivak Jr. was sentenced Wednesday morning after he entered a guilty plea for third-degree murder.

A trial for the charges was originally set for July 1st and 2nd before prosecutors were able to reach the plea agreement.

Sivak shot and killed his roommate, 60-year-old Amos Leroy Smail after getting into an argument. The district attorney said he’s pleased with the outcome because justice was served, and the county was able to avoid a trial.

“When the police investigated all of the surrounding details of the incident, it became clear that this was the right result. This was the heat of the moment killing, it was not a planned event, it happened during an argument,” said Jeff Burkett, the Jefferson County district attorney.

