Jefferson County man found with over 300 files of alleged child pornography

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Jefferson County man faces child pornography charges after a search of his Reynoldsville home turns up hard drives, computers, SD cards and flash drives with the suspected photos and videos.

Edward Frank, 65, is facing charges after an investigation led police to Frank’s residence after sharing a suspected child pornography video with an undercover detective in June 2018. In Nov. of the same year, state police seized 64 different electronic storage devices from the residence. According to the charges., police retrieved 281 pictures and 34 videos of suspected child pornography.

When interviewed, police noted that Frank admitted to using BitTorrent for years to download movies to his external hard drives. He told police that while doing so, he would sometimes see files that were labeled to depict child pornography, according to the complaint.

Frank was arraigned July 16 and he remains in jail in lieu of $70,000 cash bail with a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 30.