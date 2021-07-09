Jefferson County man found guilty of multiple child sexual offenses

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Jefferson County man was found guilty of multiple child sexual offenses after a trial held by jury on June 17-18.
Michael Zernell, 53, of Reynoldsville was found guilty of these charges
- Aggrevatd indecent assault of a child under 13
- 6 counts of child pornography
- Criminal attempt to commit stautaotry sexual assault
- 2 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child under 13
- 3 counts of indecent assault
- 3 counts of criminal use of a communication facility
- 3 counts of invasion of privacy
- 6 counts of aggrevated assault and fleeing and eluding police
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett tried the case along with Assistant District Attorney Kris Carlini
“Michael Zernell is a child predator, Burkett said. “He needed to be removed from society and we were happy to make this happen.”
A sentence will be made after an assessment from the Commonwealth’s Sexual Offenders Assessment Board.
