Jefferson County man found guilty of multiple child sexual offenses

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Jefferson County man was found guilty of multiple child sexual offenses after a trial held by jury on June 17-18.

Michael Zernell, 53, of Reynoldsville was found guilty of these charges

Aggrevatd indecent assault of a child under 13

6 counts of child pornography

Criminal attempt to commit stautaotry sexual assault

2 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child under 13

3 counts of indecent assault

3 counts of criminal use of a communication facility

3 counts of invasion of privacy

6 counts of aggrevated assault and fleeing and eluding police

Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett tried the case along with Assistant District Attorney Kris Carlini

“Michael Zernell is a child predator, Burkett said. “He needed to be removed from society and we were happy to make this happen.”

A sentence will be made after an assessment from the Commonwealth’s Sexual Offenders Assessment Board.