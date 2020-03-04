Jefferson County man charged after 3-year-old falls from bedroom window

YOUNG TWP., JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police from Punxsutawney have arrested a man for endangering the welfare of children after they say a 3-year-old girl was locked in her bedroom and she fell out of the window.

Dustin Gaul, 31, of Delancey was taken to Jefferson County Jail on March 1 after police responded to the call of a child falling from a window of the house on Adrian Road.

Police say that Gaul had locked the 3-year old and 7-year-old girls in their room while he tried to take a nap. A 15-month-old boy was also found unsupervised in the downstairs.

The 3-year-old girl was taken by Jefferson County EMS to a hospital for precautionary evaluation.

Gaul is charged with endangering the welfare of children and unlawful restraint.

