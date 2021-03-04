Jefferson County man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 20-year-old Jefferson County man is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Matthew Birch, of Brookville, remains free on an unsecured $30,000 bond after his arraignment on five felony charges that include statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age and corruption of minors, and it was a Childline report that initiated the investigation by Brookville police, according to the charges.

Investigators collected physical evidence in the case, including bed sheets, and state police collected possible DNA evidence, police noted. When questioned, Birch allegedly admitted he had sex with the girl and went on to blame her and said he wanted her to get in trouble for it, according to police.

Birch is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak for a preliminary hearing on March 11.