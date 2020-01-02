Clearfield County man accused of raping 5-year-old girl

REYNOLDSVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man has been accused of raping a 5-year-old girl that he was in charge of babysitting back on October 14, 2019.

William Rockwell, 38, of DuBois, is being charged after the mother of the 5-year-old went to police after finding out that Rockwell and the child played a “secret game.”

On November 21, the girl spoke with police and disclosed the details of the “secret game” that Rockwell played with her where he sexually assaulted her until she was sick.

Through the course of the investigation, police report that Rockwell had altered and changed parts of his story both times he was interviewed. He claims the child was able to describe his genitalia because she walked in on him going to the bathroom.

According to the criminal complaint, Rockwell eventually admitted to having done meth that day, while watching the child. Police also report that he made various alarming comments such as “She made him feel like nobody has ever made him feel before,” and “The worst part of this is that he’ll never get to see her again.”

Police state that he had agreed to a lie detector test but later refused.

William Rockwell is currently in Jefferson County prison.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The story was updated to correct where Rockwell is from. Rockwell is from Clearfield County, but the crime was committed in Jefferson County. An earlier version stated Rockwell was from Jefferson County.